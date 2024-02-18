Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) PT Raised to $206.00

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $199.00 to $206.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

WTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut Watts Water Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.60.

WTS opened at $197.98 on Wednesday. Watts Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $153.25 and a 12 month high of $219.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.94 and a 200 day moving average of $190.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,001,000 after buying an additional 27,190 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

