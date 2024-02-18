WAX (WAXP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.68 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0598 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $204.14 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WAX

WAXP is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,133,148,287 coins and its circulating supply is 3,411,242,467 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,132,872,647.138433 with 3,410,966,829.7407327 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06046604 USD and is up 1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $5,843,673.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

