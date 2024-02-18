Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 282 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

IWF stock opened at $325.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $309.45 and a 200-day moving average of $287.96. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $330.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

