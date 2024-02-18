Wedbush Increases Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $330.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WING. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $230.75.

Get Wingstop alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Wingstop

Wingstop Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

Shares of WING opened at $319.26 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a one year low of $150.08 and a one year high of $324.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 138.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.65.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

About Wingstop

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.