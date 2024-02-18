Wedbush Increases Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $330.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on WING. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $230.75.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.
