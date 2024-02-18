Wells Fargo & Company Increases HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $725.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $700.00 to $725.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on HubSpot from $540.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of HubSpot from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $631.54.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $613.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 1.96. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $356.07 and a fifty-two week high of $660.00. The company has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of -172.82 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $580.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $517.01.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total transaction of $7,054,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total transaction of $7,054,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total value of $3,960,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 554,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,368,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,036 shares of company stock worth $22,404,275. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 60.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in HubSpot by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

