WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target Cut to $170.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $203.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

WCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of WESCO International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of WESCO International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $178.83.

WESCO International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $145.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.85. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $121.90 and a 1 year high of $195.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.48.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($1.21). WESCO International had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that WESCO International will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.12, for a total value of $2,003,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,396.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $663,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,385 shares in the company, valued at $10,333,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.12, for a total transaction of $2,003,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,396.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WESCO International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in WESCO International by 2,583.9% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 765,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,040,000 after purchasing an additional 736,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WESCO International by 6.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,727,000 after buying an additional 41,589 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth about $79,404,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in WESCO International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,009,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in WESCO International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 191,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,217,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Articles

