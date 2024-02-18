West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.500-7.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens cut their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $411.00.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

View Our Latest Report on West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE WST traded up $11.35 on Friday, reaching $362.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,427,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $362.26 and its 200 day moving average is $368.28. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $303.79 and a 52-week high of $415.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,367,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $294,246,000 after acquiring an additional 359,021 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,610,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $176,829,000 after buying an additional 123,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,002,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,170,007,000 after buying an additional 104,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.