WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 835 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,205,000 after purchasing an additional 91,723,231 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9,482.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 22,798,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,935,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560,477 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,012,701,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,831,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 665.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 611,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,830,000 after purchasing an additional 531,356 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.61. 533,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,196. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $110.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

