WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.81% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $6,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTWV. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 321.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $262,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWV traded down $1.43 on Friday, reaching $133.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,672. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $109.96 and a 52-week high of $139.57. The company has a market cap of $807.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.37.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.993 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

