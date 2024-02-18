WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 988,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,525 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 12.6% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $43,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $501,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 388,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after buying an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 252,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after buying an additional 35,622 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,886,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,373,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.56. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $48.28.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

