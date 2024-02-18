WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 119 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,997 shares of company stock worth $39,904,358 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,617,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,273,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $370.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $136.10 and a twelve month high of $159.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.97 and a 200-day moving average of $150.94.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.98%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

