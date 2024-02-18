WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 1,193 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.4% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.10. 7,723,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,040,789. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.36 and its 200 day moving average is $96.10. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.98.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

