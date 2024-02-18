WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $29,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,885,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,582. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.72. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $58.40 and a 52-week high of $90.76.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

