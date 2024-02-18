WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.3% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858,233 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,744,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 14,160.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 561,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,508,000 after acquiring an additional 558,050 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,996,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,970,000 after acquiring an additional 483,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 594,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,881,000 after acquiring an additional 377,465 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VTWO traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $81.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,815,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,722. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.87. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $65.39 and a 12-month high of $82.98.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.4012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

