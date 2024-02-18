Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $133.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WAB. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.20.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WAB

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $134.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.41. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $91.89 and a 12-month high of $137.80.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.04). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brian Hehir sold 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $742,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,132,227. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Brian Hehir sold 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $742,826.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,227. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kristine Kubacki sold 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total transaction of $131,431.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,559.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,292.4% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.