WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,500 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the second quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in WestRock during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in WestRock by 1,815.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $149,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WRK stock opened at $43.71 on Friday. WestRock has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $43.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently -18.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

