Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

WHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Longbow Research downgraded Whirlpool from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.60.

NYSE:WHR opened at $108.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.96. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $160.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 14.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 19.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 13.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

