WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Receives $13.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.44.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WHF. B. Riley downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WHF

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Down 0.3 %

Institutional Trading of WhiteHorse Finance

Shares of NASDAQ WHF opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $294.68 million, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.