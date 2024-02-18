Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,021,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,794 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $422,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth $28,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on WTW. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $236.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW opened at $277.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $195.29 and a 12-month high of $278.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Further Reading

