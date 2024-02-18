WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Holdings in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRP. FMR LLC lifted its position in BRP Group by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,674,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,558 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in BRP Group by 226.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,835,000 after purchasing an additional 676,337 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in BRP Group by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,045,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,898,000 after purchasing an additional 538,472 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in BRP Group by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,001,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,604,000 after purchasing an additional 515,765 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BRP Group by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 608,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,302,000 after purchasing an additional 300,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRP opened at $26.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. BRP Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRP. Raymond James upgraded shares of BRP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

