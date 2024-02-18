WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 1,296 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Dynatrace by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Dynatrace by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $346,962.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,704,649.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $346,962.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,704,649.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $257,580.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 996,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,461,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,344,420 shares of company stock worth $754,732,682 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DT opened at $51.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.83. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $61.41.

DT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.48.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

