WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 17,011 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 110.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,011 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNDR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,649,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,894,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Schneider National by 429,550.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 691,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,639,000 after acquiring an additional 691,577 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schneider National by 268.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 689,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at $14,200,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.79.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.92.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Schneider National had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.07%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

Featured Stories

