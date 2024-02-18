WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $756,000 Stock Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Albany International were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Albany International by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Albany International during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 19.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AIN opened at $93.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.53. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $103.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.91%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Albany International from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Albany International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

