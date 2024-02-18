WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stock Position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Masonite International by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,560,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,857,000 after purchasing an additional 64,806 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,222,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,191,000 after acquiring an additional 127,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,339,000 after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,994,000 after acquiring an additional 113,896 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,220,000 after acquiring an additional 28,519 shares during the period.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Masonite International from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Masonite International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Masonite International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $129.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.55. Masonite International Co. has a one year low of $76.87 and a one year high of $130.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Masonite International Profile

(Free Report)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.