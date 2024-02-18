WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RNR. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,327,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,623,000 after acquiring an additional 704,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,503,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $839,935,000 after acquiring an additional 440,083 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,541,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 5,777.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 329,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,468,000 after acquiring an additional 323,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,413,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,216,000 after acquiring an additional 305,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.59, for a total value of $200,279.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,565.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 880 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.59, for a total transaction of $200,279.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,565.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total value of $586,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,518,653.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,130 shares of company stock worth $1,167,479 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RNR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.90.

NYSE RNR opened at $226.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.31. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $174.22 and a one year high of $235.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.51.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $3.64. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 28.04%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.97%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

