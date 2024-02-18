Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KYMR. Bank of America downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $58.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kymera Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $85.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $38.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 2.23. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $38.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.49.

In related news, insider Jared Gollob sold 46,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,637,863.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,652,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jared Gollob sold 46,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,637,863.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,652,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $74,401.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,348.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,432 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,765 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 65.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

