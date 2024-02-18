Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 25,000 Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TAST shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.55 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Sunday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.55 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.87.

TAST opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.33 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.28.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

