Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 65,090 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,149,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,808 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,470,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,225,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,448,000 after buying an additional 2,909,691 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimco Realty

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $172,643.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,630.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of KIM opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.47. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average of $19.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

