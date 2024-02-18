Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 63.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,617 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 93.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRNO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $62.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.80. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $65.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 99.45%.

In other news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total value of $293,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,368.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $93,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,683 shares in the company, valued at $973,286.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total value of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,368.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

