Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 69,043 Shares of Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,043 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Finnovate Acquisition worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Finnovate Acquisition by 17.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after buying an additional 95,868 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in Finnovate Acquisition by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 348,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 22,815 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Finnovate Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Finnovate Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Finnovate Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FNVT opened at $11.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.96. Finnovate Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

About Finnovate Acquisition

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the acquisition of Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service, banking as a service, cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

