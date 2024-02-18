Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 437,563 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,221 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Workday were worth $94,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Workday by 43.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,018,000 after buying an additional 168,288 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,353,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Workday by 5.3% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 50,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.7% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 51,649 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.29.

Workday Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of WDAY opened at $302.67 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.06 and a 52 week high of $308.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,261.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total value of $17,407,105.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,362,183.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total value of $17,407,105.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,362,183.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

