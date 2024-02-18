Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,950,320 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,352 shares during the period. Workday accounts for 2.2% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $848,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $600,504,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,080,000. Amundi raised its position in Workday by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 766,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,712,000 after purchasing an additional 537,196 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,913,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Workday by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,657,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,405,000 after purchasing an additional 362,961 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.29.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $1,237,717.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,265 shares in the company, valued at $41,283,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $1,237,717.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,283,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,213,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173 over the last three months. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $302.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,406,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,126. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.52. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.06 and a 52-week high of $308.95. The stock has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,261.13, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

