Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLE) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLE – Get Free Report) dropped 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.48 and last traded at $26.48. Approximately 27 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 11,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.75.

Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $13.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.32.

Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF (SMLE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 ESG index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks screened for various environmental, social, and governance factors. SMLE was launched on Feb 24, 2021 and is managed by Xtrackers.

