Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,182,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086,102 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.74% of Xylem worth $380,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Xylem by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,590,000 after buying an additional 21,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.38.

Xylem Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $123.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.42. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 48.53%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

