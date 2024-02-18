XYO (XYO) Reaches Market Cap of $85.03 Million

XYO (XYO) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 18th. XYO has a market capitalization of $85.03 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XYO has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One XYO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00015880 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00014185 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,838.88 or 0.99961391 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000892 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009167 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.85 or 0.00167466 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00624645 USD and is up 2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $1,646,249.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.