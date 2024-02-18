Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The local business review company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $342.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.83 million. Yelp had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.
Yelp Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $38.02 on Friday. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $26.53 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.88.
Insider Activity
In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 25,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $1,162,141.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 168,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,587. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $271,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 260,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,819,603.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 25,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $1,162,141.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 168,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,587. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,152 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently issued reports on YELP. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yelp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Yelp
About Yelp
Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Yelp
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.