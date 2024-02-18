Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The local business review company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $342.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.83 million. Yelp had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $38.02 on Friday. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $26.53 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.88.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 25,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $1,162,141.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 168,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,587. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $271,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 260,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,819,603.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 25,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $1,162,141.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 168,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,587. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,152 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Yelp by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Yelp by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Yelp by 4,634.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Yelp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Yelp by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,651 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YELP. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yelp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

