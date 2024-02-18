Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Position Reduced by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,624 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $11,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in Yum China by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 9,113,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,939,000 after acquiring an additional 421,588 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. XY Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1,325.8% during the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 107,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,743,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,127,000 after purchasing an additional 343,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 912,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,555,000 after purchasing an additional 198,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUMC traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,469,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,826,810. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.02 and a 200 day moving average of $46.92. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Yum China had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

In other Yum China news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $80,585.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,081 shares in the company, valued at $768,986.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joey Wat acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $647,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,601.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,986.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YUMC. TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

