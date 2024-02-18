Zcash One Day Volume Hits $101.91 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 18th. During the last week, Zcash has traded up 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a market capitalization of $432.51 million and $101.91 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $26.49 or 0.00051124 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00048991 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00021508 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000569 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000162 BTC.
Zcash Profile
Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.
Zcash Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
