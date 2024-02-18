Zedcor Inc. (CVE:ZDC) Senior Officer Sells C$116,000.00 in Stock

Zedcor Inc. (CVE:ZDC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer James Joseph Leganchuk sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total transaction of C$116,000.00.

James Joseph Leganchuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 7th, James Joseph Leganchuk sold 150,000 shares of Zedcor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total transaction of C$85,500.00.

Zedcor Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of CVE:ZDC traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,628. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.91. Zedcor Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.49 and a 12 month high of C$0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.44.

About Zedcor

Zedcor Inc provides technology-based security and surveillance services in Canada. The company engages in the provision of rental, service, and remote monitoring of its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; surveillance and monitoring of fixed site locations; and security personnel. It also engages in mobile and fixed surveillance, security guards, access control, and sensor related technology services.

