ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,620 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.3% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZTO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE ZTO traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.48. 4,380,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,439,035. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.