17,848 Shares in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,848 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 888 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 229.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $59.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.47. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.4473 dividend. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.45%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

Featured Stories

