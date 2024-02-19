3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in 3M by 15.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. RBO & Co. LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at $340,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at $3,855,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 31.5% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at $11,908,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM opened at $91.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $113.14. The firm has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.92.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

