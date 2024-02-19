4,500 Shares in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Acquired by Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in OSI Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,776,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 7,525.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 443,389 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,739,000 after acquiring an additional 53,343 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total value of $2,582,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,615 shares in the company, valued at $60,502,882.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $1,968,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 78,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,250,381.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total transaction of $2,582,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,502,882.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their target price on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OSIS

OSI Systems Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of OSIS stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $134.63. 63,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.48. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.72 and a 52-week high of $139.90.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.47. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $373.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.