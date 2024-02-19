AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,116,000. Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 376,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,189,000 after purchasing an additional 15,157 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $986,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $177.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,689,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,450,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $178.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 154.73%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AbbVie

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.