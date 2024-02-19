AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AbCellera Biologics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $5.34 on Monday. AbCellera Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $9.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.06. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.38.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABCL shares. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

Institutional Trading of AbCellera Biologics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 6.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,310,000 after purchasing an additional 743,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,389,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,559,000 after acquiring an additional 120,418 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,275,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after acquiring an additional 32,102 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,811,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,199,000 after acquiring an additional 689,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,175,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,404,000 after buying an additional 108,035 shares during the period. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbCellera Biologics

(Get Free Report)

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.