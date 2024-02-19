abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend (NYSE:AGD) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend stock opened at $9.43 on Monday. abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average is $9.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 317.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000.

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

