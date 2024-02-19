Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:ASGI)

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

ASGI opened at $17.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.03. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $18.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

