abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE AWP opened at $3.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $4.38.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 944,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

