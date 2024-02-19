Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on February 29th

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of THQ opened at $19.44 on Monday. Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.79.

Get Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1,093.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.