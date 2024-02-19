Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (HQL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on March 28th

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HQL opened at $14.10 on Monday. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $14.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average of $12.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 1.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 76,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 4.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

