Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (HQL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on March 28th

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:HQL opened at $14.10 on Monday. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $14.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average of $12.92.
Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Company Profile
Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.
